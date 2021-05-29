Cancel
Wine America Pushing for USPS Shipping Equity Act

By Ted Baker
Wine America President Jim Trezise is calling on Congress to introduce a bill to allow the postal service to ship wine. Wine America is among a hundred organizations that have signed a letter in favor of the USPS Shipping Equity Act. FedEx and UPS are already allowed to ship wine. Trezise says the bill could raise 180 million dollars a year for the Postal Service, helping it reverse COVID-related losses. He says it will also help consumers in remote areas not served by the other carriers. The bill has bipartisan co-sponsors in the House.

