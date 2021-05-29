Wine America Pushing for USPS Shipping Equity Act

DELAWARE.- You can get food and even prescriptions shipped right to your front door. Now, Delaware lawmakers want to add another item to that list: Wine. Currently, Delaware is one of three states that bans all direct wine shipping to consumers, something that lawmakers say have Delawareans talking. “It doesn’t matter what neighborhood I go to, the biggest thing that people want to talk about is why can’t I get my favorite wine from my favorite Vineyard to my house,” said Rep. Michael Smith.