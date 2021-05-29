Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFHT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.