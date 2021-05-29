Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrsn#Verisign#Investment Management#Vrsn#Retirement Systems#Verisign Inc#Sec#Zacks Investment Research#Citigroup Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vista Investment Management Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,715 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,184 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFHT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $157,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 33,068 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Money Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.