Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.