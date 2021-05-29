Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 657 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.