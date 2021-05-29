Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 657 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)
Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com