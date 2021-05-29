Cancel
Boston Partners Cuts Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

By Christopher Mengel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in PQ Group were worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Related
Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of DHT worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands makes up approximately 2.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
JT Stratford LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 33,068 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 104.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.