Boston Partners Cuts Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.