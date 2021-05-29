Boston Partners Cuts Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)
Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners' holdings in PQ Group were worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.