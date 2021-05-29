Cancel
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 4.8%

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

www.modernreaders.com
