Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 4.8%

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 145,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.