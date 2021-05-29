Gillibrand Joins Stewart in Pushing for Burn Pit Benefits

Why aren’t people in Romulus getting vaccinated. Seneca County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart tells the Finger Lakes Times it’s largely because of the Amish population and the prisoner population at Five Points. Just 22 percent of Romulus residents have gotten the vaccine, compared to 37 percent in the county and 59 percent statewide. The state says only a third of the nearly one thousand prisoners at Five Points have opted to get vaccinated. Swinehart says there’s nothing she can do about it, and the state doesn’t even report those numbers to her. While there are no numbers available for the Amish population, Swinehart says she hasn’t seen any at the county’s vaccination clinics.