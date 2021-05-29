Cancel
Gillibrand Joins Stewart in Pushing for Burn Pit Benefits

By Ted Baker
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is joining with veterans advocate and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart in calling for VA benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Tens of thousands of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans may have been exposed to the pits during their service. Gillibrand and Stewart were featured recently on the PBS show Frontline. We have the video in this story at Finger Lakes Daily News dot com.

