FORECAST: A soggy and cool Memorial Day weekend

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's going to be a wet and cool holiday weekend. Here's Saturday's morning forecast.

www.wfsb.com
#Memorial Day Weekend
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNews 12

Weekend expected to stay cool with some rain in CT

The weekend is expected to keep the cool temperatures that came in Thursday, but there may be a bit of rain. Saturday will start off cloudy with a scattered shower and will turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-70s. Sunday is expected to be partly...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Weather cooling off as event-filled weekend arrives

Although the days this week have continued to be exceptionally warm, the evening and overnight temperatures have remained cool. Surprisingly, there was a record low temperature early on Wednesday. Meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez of The National Weather Service in State College shared that the record-breaking temperature dropped down to 68 degrees on Wednesday.
EnvironmentNews 12

Humidity dips, temps cool slightly heading into the weekend

New Jersey is expected to see temperatures that will remain cooler over the next several days. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see partly cloudy skies, with the chance of some isolated rain showers in southern portions of the state. Temperatures will be in the low-70s. Conditions will feel comfortable.
Environmentchswx.com

Soggy Saturday to start the weekend as a frontal boundary sags into the area

We will get off to an unsettled start to the weekend as a frontal boundary sags south into the area during the day on Saturday. Ahead of the front, expect highs to top out in the low 90s before numerous showers and thunderstorms develop across the area. Chances are pretty good that you’ll see at least a little rain at some point tomorrow. With plenty of available moisture to wring out, though, it is conceivable that flooding may be a concern tomorrow within the strongest storms. While severe weather looks unlikely, all storms are dangerous due to the lightning they produce. When thunder roars, go indoors!
EnvironmentWOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Father's Day Weekend Forecast

The main theme over this weekend will be the heat and humidity making a full on return just in time for Father's Day and the official start to summer! Through much of Saturday we look dry with filtered sunshine, and highs in the upper 80's. Late day into evening the chance for scattered thundershowers becomes possible. As of now, widespread chances for severe activity is low but we could see isolated thunderstorms produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
EnvironmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Break in the heat....isolated storms....wet Father's Day....cool forecast

Windy and HOT for today....an upper level disturbance will track into the area later today and give us a chance for an isolated storm or two. SPC (storm prediction center) puts us into a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon.....it looks like if any strong/severe storms do pop, they will be concentrated into the lakes area down toward the cities. Temps remain quite warm for Thursday then a cooler air mass slides in from Canada for the next week. It looks like a decent Saturday but a good chance for showers on Father's Day. If you are a fan of the heat, it looks like it does warm up again by month's end.
Environmentwbrz.com

A soggy start to summer this weekend

The longest day of the year is right around the corner, and there is a chance that you might not even get to enjoy it outside. The summer solstice happening on Sunday, June 20 at 10:32 PM will mark the official start of summer. This year the summer solstice happens to fall on Father’s Day! We have been feeling summer like temperatures throughout much of June but our first official day of summer is looking to be a gloomy one.
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

Weather Alert Day: Soggy Sunday and thunderstorms possible in the Cascades

SEATTLE - Seattle's yearly rain total is back to above normal since May 8 thanks to an atmospheric river that will continue to pump moisture in from the South. It will continue to feel muggy as well! The rain has intensify this afternoon/evening across Western WA and could bring thunderstorms to the Cascades and east due to a frontal system.
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Cool and comfortable on Friday, a few showers this weekend

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures have cooled off from the string of 90s we dealt with since last weekend, and now, we can enjoy a few cooler days with highs in the 70s. Open up the windows Thursday night, and you may wake up chilled! Temperatures fall to the low 50s with a clear sky.
EnvironmentFox11online.com

Our Next Weathermaker brings a soggy finish to Father's Day

(WLUK) -- Our Next Weathermaker arrives this afternoon and after a dry start to Father's Day we will see a soggy finish. Today the skies cloud over early ahead of our Next Weathermaker. Rain and thunderstorms develop as the day wears on. Expect mainly rain showers with a few rumbles...
Environment1430wcmy.com

Weekend rains could bring cooling relief

Brownfield’s meteorologist says rain in the forecast for the central and northern Corn Belt at the end of this week and into next is likely to limp along moisture needs. “Two separate weather systems should provide at least some nominal relief, it may come at a price of more severe weather-related issues than anything in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin.”
EnvironmentWXYZ

Metro Detroit Forecast: Another cool and comfortable day

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Sunny. High of 76°. NW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 52°. Wind: Light. Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 83°. Humidity is still low. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Friday: Chance of rain in the morning and afternoon. Strong storms are possible after 4 p.m. Humid day...
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Last "cool day", warmer with storms Friday

We will se a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph. The summer-like heat and humidity will return starting tomorrow. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s Friday with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and storms.