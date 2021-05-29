FORECAST: A soggy and cool Memorial Day weekend

Windy and HOT for today....an upper level disturbance will track into the area later today and give us a chance for an isolated storm or two. SPC (storm prediction center) puts us into a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon.....it looks like if any strong/severe storms do pop, they will be concentrated into the lakes area down toward the cities. Temps remain quite warm for Thursday then a cooler air mass slides in from Canada for the next week. It looks like a decent Saturday but a good chance for showers on Father's Day. If you are a fan of the heat, it looks like it does warm up again by month's end.