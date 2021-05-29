Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Sec#Sec#Cibc World Markets Corp#Egerton Capital Uk Llp#Pelham Capital Ltd#Norges Bank#L Brands Inc#Lb#Evercore Isi#Credit Suisse Group#Keycorp#Mkm Partners#L Brands L Brands#Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Veracyte worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $18.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.86 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $35.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Medical & Biotechbaseballnewssource.com

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vista Investment Management Has $339,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Has $12.50 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 104.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Sells $677,950.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Wedbush

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.