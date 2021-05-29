Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.