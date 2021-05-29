Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)
Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com