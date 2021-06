MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.