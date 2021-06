If you’ve spent the last however many months (who can even keep track?) craving arancini, polpettine and bucatini like your nonna used to make, make a beeline for NEBO to have it all (and then some). Sisters and co-owners Christina and Carla Palotta have re-opened their beloved Financial District/Waterfront/Fort Point spot for indoor and outdoor dining. Book a table inside to chill out in the AC over plates of house-made pastas (like the Bobby Flay-beating zucchini lasagna) or piping hot pizzas (including the Tradizionale, Margherita, Pugliese and more) or snag a spot and enjoy refreshing salads and all sorts of satisfying Italian fare looking out over the Rose Kennedy Greenway. At the moment, NEBO is open Monday through Saturday from 2:00-11:00pm with lunch coming soon. Peep the debut menu then reserve a spot online here or by calling 617.723.6326.