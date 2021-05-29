Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)
Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com