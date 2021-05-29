Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.