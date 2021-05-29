Cancel
Clark County, OH

Coronavirus: Clark County health department ‘bracing’ for possible increase in cases

By Brooke Spurlock
Springfield News Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark County Combined Health Department said they are “bracing” themselves for an uptick in cases. “We’re sort of bracing ourselves here at the health department for an increase number of cases over the next couple of weeks because of people taking their masks off and the June 2 public health rules coming off,” Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said Friday in his weekly update on the status of the pandemic in the county.

www.springfieldnewssun.com
