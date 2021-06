Hutchinson – The Monarchs continued to hit well on Sunday at Hobart-Detter as the defeated the Sunflower Seeds 8-4. A Cooper Harris two-run homer in the first got the Monarchs going. Cole Cosman then doubled and scored to make it 3-0. It stayed that way until the Seeds pushed two across in the third and two more in the fifth. Hutchinson rallied in their half of the fifth with Cosman driving in Harris to tie it up. The Monarchs took the lead with a pair of tallies in the sixth as Easton Loyd drove in Cal Watkins on a fielder's choice and scored himself to make it 6-4. The Monarchs then stretched their lead out with single tallies in the seventh and eighth.