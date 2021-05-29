Woster: The enormity of the sacrificee

Cancel
Military

Woster: The enormity of the sacrifice

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the black wall etched with names of those killed during that conflict, I didn’t expect to be so moved. I’d seen photographs and film clips of the wall. I’d read about the controversy over the design – a simple, gleaming wall made up of black panels on the National Mall. Each panel contains names — more than 58,000 — of service men and women who died during the nation’s long armed conflict in Vietnam. I knew what to expect. I didn’t know how much I would feel.

