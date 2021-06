Sharing economy companies have found it particularly challenging to get customers’ attention since the pandemic began, as the health crisis has reduced the number of consumers who are commuting to work, booking vacations and international travel or participating in other key industry segments. Homesharing platform Airbnb, in one instance, reportedly lost 80 percent of its business within the first six weeks of the pandemic, according to statements from the company’s CEO. Sharing economy businesses worked hard to differentiate themselves from their competitors even before the global health crisis added new challenges, with certain ridesharing platforms introducing food delivery services to keep customers engaged, for example. Consumers may be using transportation services less often, and therefore diversifying their services can help sharing economy companies stay competitive.