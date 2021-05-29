Carlex Design’s Spiced Up Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Comes With A Lofty Price
Carlex Design has just completed work on its latest project, this time involving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that is dripping in exuberance. Dubbed the Urban Edition, the exterior of the Sprinter is clad in black and sits on a set of aftermarket six-spoke 18-inch wheels also finished in black and wrapped in 255/55 R18 Continental VanContact tires. Carlex has also equipped the van with unique bumpers and a matte grey graphics package just to let other motorists know that this is no ordinary Sprinter.www.carscoops.com