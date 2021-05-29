Cancel
Cars

Carlex Design’s Spiced Up Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Comes With A Lofty Price

Carscoops
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlex Design has just completed work on its latest project, this time involving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that is dripping in exuberance. Dubbed the Urban Edition, the exterior of the Sprinter is clad in black and sits on a set of aftermarket six-spoke 18-inch wheels also finished in black and wrapped in 255/55 R18 Continental VanContact tires. Carlex has also equipped the van with unique bumpers and a matte grey graphics package just to let other motorists know that this is no ordinary Sprinter.

www.carscoops.com
Mercedes-Benz
Cars
Home & Gardenbenzinsider.com

Mercedes-Benz and Airstream Creates a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

Airstream, the iconic maker of trailers in the US for people on the go, and Mercedes-Benz, an equally revered brand from Germany that has a long history of making luxury vehicles, have recently launched the fruit of their latest collaboration. Their latest project is the hotel on wheels called the 2021 Atlas Touring Coach.
Carshiconsumption.com

Feast Your Eyes On S-Klub’s Upcoming Slammed Mercedes-Benz Speedster Build

While there’s no denying the careful touch and attention to detail required in bringing a classic back to its former glory, still more elusive is the ability to take such a car’s design and run with it in a radical new direction. But S-Klub isn’t an outfit bound by tradition. On the contrary — as you’ll find with this Mercedes-Benz 300SL, they like to make their own rules.
Miami, FLCarscoops

The Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series Is An Absolute Brute Of A Car

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series is a very impressive car but if we could only own one model from the Black Series family, it would be the SL65 AMG. Mercedes-Benz showcased the car to the world back in 2008 and despite being well over 10 years old, we think it still looks incredible – and one particularly nice example is up for sale in Miami, Florida by Hemmings.
Carsbenzinsider.com

S-Klub Teases a New Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Restomod

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster is such a gem in the three-pointed star marque’s colorful history. So it is such a treat seeing one in a good condition, and it is such a delight seeing this classic being restored to its near-pristine condition. It comes as worrisome though whenever a tuner announces its plans to make major alterations to the vehicle.
CarsFlatSixes

Porsche commemorates the Mercedes-Benz 500 E’s 30th anniversary

If you thought Porsche’s first sedan was the Panamera, you’d be wrong. The brand isn’t a stranger to four-door vehicles because it has a history of collaborating with other automakers building fast sedans, wagons, and hot hatches. The Volvo 850 T5R and Audi RS 2 were just some of the vehicles that Porsche helped develop. One of the most recognizable, however, is the Mercedes-Benz 500 E, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary Its blend of comfort and performance made it a great all-around sedan.
Carsmotorverso.com

Mercedes-Benz Of Erdington Now Has New Cars For Sale

A post-pandemic car buying experience will no doubt be a lot different than what we’ve been used to. That, alongside a tectonic shift in the automobile landscape, is making headway for showrooms to change with them. With that in mind, Mercedes-Benz of Erdington has gone through its own transformation phase.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

From the January 2005 issue of Car and Driver. As we floored the accelerator in the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, there was a brief snap of wheelspin before the electronic stability control stepped in to balance the sudden tidal wave of torque against the grip of the car's 295/30ZR-19 rear Michelins. After that it was just a matter of listening to the deep staccato beat of the 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 hurtling the SLR down the relatively short runway at Malmsheim, near Stuttgart (where Mercedes organized this performance test for American magazines), and then tapping the shift button on the steering wheel each time the tach reached for its 7000-rpm redline.
Carsdrivearabia.com

2022 Mercedes Benz EQB debuts as seven-seater EV

The recently-launched Mercedes Benz EQS was a significant addition to the top rung of the brand’s EV lineup while the EQA entered the scene as a stepping stone to the marque. In a bid to expand their electric-car portfolio further, the Mercedes-Benz EQB debuts in China with seating for seven and a maximum power output of 288 hp.
Carsbenzinsider.com

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE Spied Screeching Its Tires In Nurburgring

We will surely miss the sweet sound of the V6, V8, and V12 engines when almost all cars out there will already be powered by electricity. On the bright side, automakers and car owners alike are now doing their part in gradually cleaning the air around us. Thanks to the...
MusicMac Observer

Mercedes-Benz Adds Apple Music to EQS, C-Class, S-Class Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz announced that it will be adding Apple Music integration to some of its vehicles within the MBUX infotainment system. Vehicle owners will need to set up a Mercedes me account to receive Apple Music, and use hands-free control with a command “Hey Mercedes” using the MBUX voice assistant. Sajjad...
Carsbenzinsider.com

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Spied on the Road

After teasing us with spy shots for already a year, the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV recently made another appearance on the road. Normally, Mercedes prototypes gradually shed their camouflage as they approach their launching, but this one is still completely wrapped in it. That means its official unveiling is still a long way ahead.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet Rumored to be in the Works

Mercedes-Benz is now hiring new engineers. Sources say that they will be working on a new foldable roof for its vehicles. The exciting part about this is that the job opening is located at the Graz factory of the company in Austria, which happens to be where the G-Class SUV is being assembled by Magna Steyr. This led to speculations that the three-pointed star marque is probably reviving the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet.
Carssgcarmart.com

Mercedes-Benz News

The all-electric luxury sedan will be given to the competition's winner. Its features make it an undeniably worthy prize. Inspired by the rich iconography of AMG, Palace has designed an exclusive collection that fuses streetwear with the world of motorsport. AMD technologies such as AMD Radeon Anti-Lag will provide the...
Buying Carsporschehuntington.com

Pre-Owned 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM 2 PKG Keyless Start Engine Immobilizer Cooled Front Seats Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seats Power Door Locks Keyless Entry. The team at Porsche Huntington would like to welcome you to our dealership in Huntington Station, where we’re confident you’ll find the vehicles you’re...
Carsbenzinsider.com

Larte Design Ups the Game of the Entry-Level Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe may be the entry-level trim of its range but Larte Design recently showed that it can even surpass the appeal of the more expensive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe that is nearly double its price given the right body kit. The latest body...
Carsbenzinsider.com

Repair and Maintenance Costs for a Newer Model Mercedes-Benz

The actual cost of a new car goes far beyond the sticker price on the window. Whether you’re eyeing an inexpensive base model Honda or a high-end luxury Mercedes-Benz, you’re taking on substantial financial responsibility once you sign for the car. Most people give car purchases a lot of thought before committing to a car. The chances are if you’re looking at luxury vehicles, you’ve made room in your budget for higher monthly payments and insurance costs — but have you considered future costs?