About Tascam DR-22WL Portable Handheld Recorder with Wi-Fi I bought this recorder to record my bands practices and it was worth every penny. The quality is amazing, every instrument and the vocals can all be heard. You definitely have to mess with the input volume to get the best quality without clipping or distortion. Still learning everything I can do with this but so far I've recorded individual instruments, an entire band practice, overdubbed, and the looping feature. The Wi-Fi option is pretty cool but when I transferred a wav file to my phone i...