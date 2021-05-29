Heart Association's Stroke Ambassador has powerful message

The pandemic has been difficult for many, including those in recovery. In fact, 81,003 people died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending last June. That's a 20% increase and the highest number of fatal overdoses ever recorded in the United States in a single year. Blame it on isolation, the inability for those in recovery to meet in person. Add to that other hardships caused by the pandemic. Mark Kaplan is the vice president of the Capital District Recovery Center, an all-volunteer organization committed to serving people in recovery. It bills itself as the first of its kind recovery meeting center serving to assist people in maintaining addiction-free lifestyles by providing recovery meetings, workshops, programs, and events.