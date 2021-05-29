Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford Heights, OH

Arby's in Bedford Heights: 12 Health Code Violations

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvwi7_0aFOc7Fe00

Bedford Heights, Ohio

Arby's at 5445 Northfield Rd, Bedford Heights had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Arby's received a total of 12 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Cuyahoga County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(B)(1)
Critical PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

3717-1-05.1(O)(2)
Critical Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. **Observed hand sink being used as a dump sink.

3717-1-04.5(A)(1)
Critical Repeat Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. **Observed build-up on the interior of prep coolers. Increase cleaning frequency to reduce build-up.

3717-1-04.4(N)(1)
Critical Repeat Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. **Observed warewashing machine at improper chlorine concentration (0ppm). Proper chlorine concentration must be between 50-100ppm.

3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(b)
Corrected During Inspection Critical TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. **Observed TCS foods at improper cold holding temperature (58F whipped topping) PIC voluntarily discarded items.

3717-1-04.1(Y)
Corrected During Inspection Cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. **Obtain internal thermometer in prep coolers.

3717-1-06.4(K)
Critical Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. **Observed flies in the facility.

3717-1-06.1(M)
Outer opening not protected.

3717-1-02.3(C)
Corrected During Inspection Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.

3717-1-05.4(N)
Waste receptacles not covered properly.

3717-1-06.4(F)
Repeat Mops dried improperly.

3717-1-06.4(B)
Facility not maintained clean. **Observed build-up on facility floors. Increase cleaning frequency to reduce build-up.

According to the report, the inspector "Discussed proper cold/hot holding temperatures and procedures" with the PIC (Person-In-Charge),

How do you feel? What do you think?

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Health Inspectors#Inspectioncritical#Tcs#Pic#Inspection Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Whitfield County, GAdailycitizen.news

Whitfield Restaurant Reports for June 12: Buildup on underside of drink dispenser; can opener stored with food particles present; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Maryland StateWashington Post

Health code violations in the District, Maryland and Virginia

These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Closed June 3 for operating without a license and for circumstances that may endanger public health. MARYLAND. Henry’s Soul Cafe. 5431 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill. Closed...
Lakewood, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Waterbury Bistro: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about Saturday, February 27, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), John David Patrick, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(B)(1)(“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Herman's Pub & Grub: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On Sunday, February 7, 2021, at approximately 10:10 PM, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) MATTHEW HERMAN sold intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.22(C)(1) (“illegal Sunday sales”).
Norwood, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Cappy's in Norwood: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about Friday, January 29, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) ANDREW SCHULTE sold beer and/or intoxicating liquor to wit: KAMCHATKA VODKA and/or MILLER LITE BEER in and upon the permit premises to ALEXANDER ROSMARIN (DOB: 04/13/2002, AGE: 18) and/ or PETER FRITSCHE (DOB: 06/04/2002, AGE: 18) who were then and there under twenty-one years of age in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.69(A) (“selling alcohol to an underage person”).
Canton, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Mills Tavern - R&R: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about Thursday, April 9, 2020, you, your agent(s) and/or employee(s), Sean Best, sold and/or furnished beer or intoxicating liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-13(A) ("Emergency suspension of sales of beer, wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption).
Campbell, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Papa's Puerto Rican Cuisine: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Papa’s Paradise is under fire from the Liquor Control Commissioner for 3 violations in 2 separate incidents. Violation #1: On or about Saturday, January 30, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St. Lucie, Florida

How to avoid the most common residential code violations

Port St. Lucie’s municipal codes promote property maintenance and safety. To keep the City’s residents up to date on the most common residential code violations, the Neighborhood Services Department has developed an infographic and a new webpage that not only lists the top code violations but also provides insight into concerns frequently thought to be handled by Code Compliance such as fence permits, noise complaints and fire safety.
Vista, CACoast News

Vista shuts down neighborhood food pantry for code violation

VISTA — A neighborhood food pantry is being shut down by the City of Vista for not adhering to a city zoning ordinance. Residents Mark and Jannah Loigman have been operating Angel’s Food Pantry and Community Cupboard out of their home’s driveway since March 2020, when the pandemic started. In...
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Punxsy Borough Council passes on proposed Arby's

PUNXSUTAWNEY — After more than four months of discussion and debate, Punxsutawney Borough Council chose Monday night not to approve the rezoning of several properties along West Mahoning Street to allow a proposed Arby's Restaurant to be built there. Michelle Lorenzo, Borough Council president, asked for members of council to...
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

El Cowboy Tex Mex Grille: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about Friday, January 22, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), Israel Zambrano, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1- 1-52(B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Bedford, OHbedfordoh.gov

Bedford/Bedford Heights July 4th Parade is Canceled

It is with great disappointment the Cities of Bedford and Bedford Heights have canceled our traditional 4th of July Parade this year. Since the public health guidelines have been lifted, we evaluated to see if we could move forward with the parade with short notice. Unfortunately, there are many components of having a successful multi-city event that cannot be met.