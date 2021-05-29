Arby's in Bedford Heights: 12 Health Code Violations

Bedford Heights, Ohio

Arby's at 5445 Northfield Rd, Bedford Heights had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Arby's received a total of 12 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Cuyahoga County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(B)(1)

Critical PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

3717-1-05.1(O)(2)

Critical Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. **Observed hand sink being used as a dump sink.

3717-1-04.5(A)(1)

Critical Repeat Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. **Observed build-up on the interior of prep coolers. Increase cleaning frequency to reduce build-up.

3717-1-04.4(N)(1)

Critical Repeat Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. **Observed warewashing machine at improper chlorine concentration (0ppm). Proper chlorine concentration must be between 50-100ppm.

3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(b)

Corrected During Inspection Critical TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. **Observed TCS foods at improper cold holding temperature (58F whipped topping) PIC voluntarily discarded items.

3717-1-04.1(Y)

Corrected During Inspection Cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. **Obtain internal thermometer in prep coolers.

3717-1-06.4(K)

Critical Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. **Observed flies in the facility.



3717-1-06.1(M)

Outer opening not protected.

3717-1-02.3(C)

Corrected During Inspection Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.

3717-1-05.4(N)

Waste receptacles not covered properly.

3717-1-06.4(F)

Repeat Mops dried improperly.

3717-1-06.4(B)

Facility not maintained clean. **Observed build-up on facility floors. Increase cleaning frequency to reduce build-up.

According to the report, the inspector "Discussed proper cold/hot holding temperatures and procedures" with the PIC (Person-In-Charge),

