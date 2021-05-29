Cancel
Animals

Gardens of the Cross Timbers: The search for nickernuts

Shawnee News-Star
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to get away and Galveston was the place. Salt water and the beach. Just missed the peak migration period of many birds at High Island, Texas. Our birds and insects that spend winter in Central and South America have to cross the hazardous Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula….1,600 miles. High Island is a wood covered haven at the northern edge of the Gulf, unlike many areas along the Texas coastline. The forested land provides food and places of safety for the north-bound travelers. The Houston Audubon Society operates four bird sanctuaries on High Island. Right now, Great White Herons and Roseate Spoonbills, smaller cousins of the flamingo, are nesting in the rookery at the Smith Oaks Bird Sanctuary. I know because it took every bit of courage I had to walk the Katherine G. McGovern Canopy Walkway out to see the birds. Much of the 700 foot long ‘pier’ was 17 feet high. One can be eye to eye with the birds in the trees. The birds could see my terror filled eyes as I struggled with my fear of heights. On the other hand, I was above the mosquitoes.

www.news-star.com
