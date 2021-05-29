Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Euro 2020 – who is Scotland captain, Andy Robertson?

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Robertson will be the Scotland captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11. The Liverpool left-back will be the first man to lead his country out at an international tournament since Colin Hendry wore the armband at the 1998 World Cup. Scotland have missed out on...

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Colin Hendry
Person
Kieran Tierney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Robertson And Co#Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

"I Want To Hug You But..." Footage Of Gini Wijnaldum's Conversation With Andy Robertson Has Hit Liverpool Fans Hard

Georginio Wijnaldum's brief but emotional exchange with teammate Andy Robertson ahead of the Netherlands' clash against Scotland has hit Liverpool fans hard. The 30-year-old Dutch midfielder, who has spent five years at Anfield after joining from Newcastle in the summer of 2016, has chosen to leave Jurgen Klopp's side and join Spanish giants Barcelona, according to The Sunday Times.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Andy Robertson interview: How it feels to captain Scotland to Euro 2020

This interview with Andy Robertson is from the Euro 2020 preview issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!. Andy Robertson was four years old when Scotland last played in a major tournament. The Liverpool left-back remembers more about the family party thrown for that opening game of the 1998 World Cup than he does the 90 minutes that followed.
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Matchday 1 – head-to-head comparisons: Ben Chilwell vs Andy Robertson

We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. Qualifying as Group A winners, England’s path to the finals was built on both goals and a miserly defence. Ben Chilwell (€6.0m) was excellent in helping deliver this record at both ends of the pitch, with his five starts resulting in four clean sheets and three assists. As such the England left back has everything fantasy mangers look for in a defensive asset, namely the ability to keep clean sheets along with the potential to secure attacking returns. A look to his club form this season further illustrates this potential with the Chelsea full-back recording three goals and six assists for the Blues in this Premier League season. The main barrier to Chilwell is the form of his England teammate Luke Shaw (€6.0m). Whilst Chilwell does seem to have the edge over Shaw when it comes to a starting birth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the left-backs rotated during the competition.
SportsSkySports

Euro 2020: Andy Robertson and Steve Clarke say Netherlands warm-up clash a test for Scotland against the best

Steve Clarke and Andy Robertson believe Scotland can cause the Netherlands problems in their first warm-up game ahead of the European Championships. Clarke's team come up against Frank De Boer's side live on Sky Sports on Wednesday with Scotland preparing for their Group D encounters with the Czech Republic, England and Croatia later in June, in what will be the country's first major tournament games for 23 years.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Steve Clarke has cracked Scotland’s Tierney-Robertson conundrum

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when Scotland’s lavish left-back resource was viewed as problematic. The deployment of a system whereby Andy Robertson, the captain, and Kieran Tierney both started matches somewhere, somehow dominated discussion. Tierney had made plain he was not altogether receptive to the idea of...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Euro 2020 team guides part 16: Scotland

This article is part of the Guardian’s Euro 2020 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 24 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 11 June. It seems obvious to...
Soccerchatsports.com

Robertson to renew Liverpool-Scotland tournament connection

Ticking off huge historical achievements has become something of a habit for Andy Robertson in recent times. In the space of five months last year the Glaswegian was a key part of both the Liverpool side that ended a 30-year wait for a league title and the Scotland team that ended a 23-year wait to qualify for an international tournament.
FIFAchatsports.com

Captain Andy Robertson gifts every Scotland player a hamper ahead of Euro 2020 including an Apple Watch and FIFA 21... as well as cans of Irn-Bru and Tennent's lager!

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has surprised his team-mates with gift boxes including an Apple Watch, whiskey and Irn-Bru ahead of Euro 2020. The Liverpool defender dipped into his own pocket to arrange the hampers for his fellow squad members on arrival at their Rockliffe Hall base in Darlington this week.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Andy Robertson makes the right impression with patriotic pre-tournament gift

Skipper Andy Robertson has been hailed by his international team-mates after welcoming them to their Euro 2020 base with a Scottish-themed gift pack. The Liverpool defender arranged the package off his own back to help his team-mates settle in to their camp at Rockliffe Hall, near Darlington, which lies adjacent to Middlesbrough’s training facilities.
FIFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Andy Robertson Gave Whole Scotland Squad A £900 Euro 2020 Gift Boxes

Andy Robertson has proved what a great captain he is by giving every Scotland player and staff member a gift box upon their arrival at the team's training camp. Steve Clarke's side have set up base in Middlesbrough for the tournament, where they've been placed in Group D alongside England, Czech Republic and Croatia.
FIFAPosted by
Daily Mail

A can of Tennent's, a bottle of whisky... and a litre of Irn Bru! Captain Andy Robertson gives every one of his Scotland team-mates the ultimate Euro 2020 hamper... so will they be toasting success this summer?

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has surprised his team-mates with gift boxes including an Apple Watch, whisky and Irn-Bru ahead of Euro 2020. The Liverpool defender dipped into his own pocket to arrange the hampers for his fellow squad members on arrival at their Rockliffe Hall base in Darlington this week.