Atlantic County, NJ

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/11 PM 7.3 2.7 2.1 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.6 1.0 1.8 None 31/12 AM 6.0 1.4 1.1 Minor 31/01 PM 4.1 -0.5 0.5 None 01/01 AM 4.7 0.1 0.2 None

Cape May County, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/08 PM 6.5 2.0 0.9 3 Minor 25/08 AM 4.5 0.0 0.5 2 None 25/09 PM 6.0 1.5 0.5 3 Minor 26/09 AM 4.6 0.1 0.6 2-3 None 26/10 PM 5.9 1.4 0.6 3 None 27/10 AM 4.5 0.0 0.6 2 None
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.4 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 79.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet.
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:46 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 7.6 1.8 0.7 N/A Moderate 25/09 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.2 N/A None 25/10 PM 7.2 1.4 0.4 N/A Minor 26/10 AM 5.3 -0.5 0.1 N/A None 26/10 PM 6.7 0.9 0.3 N/A None
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Mono County in northern California South Central Lyon County in west central Nevada Western Mineral County in western Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Dry creek beds will see sudden flows in the Sweetwater Summit area near Highway 395 extending south to the NV 338 and CA 182 junction. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.0 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/08 PM 6.5 2.0 0.9 3 Minor 25/08 AM 4.5 0.0 0.5 2 None 25/09 PM 6.0 1.5 0.5 3 Minor 26/09 AM 4.6 0.1 0.6 2-3 None 26/10 PM 5.9 1.4 0.6 3 None 27/10 AM 4.5 0.0 0.6 3 None
Mercer County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MERCER COUNTY At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Princeton. Two water rescues reported due to flooding on Highway 65 near the intersection of Highway 136 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Forrest County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Forrest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Forrest FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL FORREST COUNTY At 741 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing flash flooding in the Midtown area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring along Hardy Street with some vehicles stalled on Thornhill. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hattiesburg. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Greene County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.4 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 79.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PROWERS AND NORTHEASTERN BACA COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of The Saunders Elevator to 18 miles northeast of Two Buttes, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holly. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
York County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.6 Minor 25/10 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.4 None 25/10 PM 5.9 1.2 0.2 None 26/11 AM 4.0 -0.7 0.0 None 26/11 PM 5.6 1.0 0.1 None 27/12 PM 4.0 -0.7 0.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 5.4 1.4 0.1 Minor 25/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 0.1 None 25/09 PM 5.1 1.1 -0.1 None 26/10 AM 3.5 -0.5 -0.2 None 26/10 PM 4.8 0.8 -0.2 None 27/11 AM 3.3 -0.7 -0.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 6.7 1.6 0.4 Minor 25/09 AM 4.8 -0.3 0.3 None 25/09 PM 6.3 1.2 0.1 Minor 26/10 AM 4.5 -0.6 0.0 None 26/10 PM 6.1 1.0 0.0 None 27/11 AM 4.3 -0.8 -0.1 None
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore, Thayer, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Thayer; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lipscomb County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties, including Downtown Charleston. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/09 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.2 N/A None 25/10 PM 7.2 1.4 0.4 N/A Minor 26/10 AM 5.3 -0.5 0.1 N/A None 26/10 PM 6.7 0.9 0.3 N/A None
Merrick County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 11 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail at 400 PM near Prosser. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Doniphan and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 301 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH