Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex County, DE

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/01 PM 6.1 1.5 2.5 Minor 30/12 AM 7.6 3.0 2.3 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None 31/01 AM 6.0 1.3 1.0 Minor 31/02 PM 4.2 -0.5 0.4 None 01/02 AM 4.9 0.2 0.2 None

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
City
Lewes, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Emergency Management#Water Level#Delaware Bay#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Warning#Inland Sussex#Water Weather Gov Ahps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL OKALOOSA COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 712 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Crestview, moving southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crestview, Eglin AFB, Lake Lorraine and Shalimar.
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Hall; Hamilton; Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 11 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail at 400 PM near Prosser. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Doniphan and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 301 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FLAGLER AND CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT * At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Andalusia, moving west at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Palatka, Bunnell, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Bostwick, Orange Mills, Bardin and Hollister.
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/08 PM 6.5 2.0 0.9 3 Minor 25/08 AM 4.5 0.0 0.5 2 None 25/09 PM 6.0 1.5 0.5 3 Minor 26/09 AM 4.6 0.1 0.6 2-3 None 26/10 PM 5.9 1.4 0.6 3 None 27/10 AM 4.5 0.0 0.6 2 None
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Linn; Miami FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Linn KS and Miami. Portions of west central Missouri, including the following areas, Bates, Cass and Henry. * From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours, with additional storms returning Friday into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding.
York County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 434 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marineland, or near Palm Coast, moving west at 20 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast.
Merrick County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 11 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail at 400 PM near Prosser. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Doniphan and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 301 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 138 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located near Niceville. This storm was nearly stationary. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized flooding is possible. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Inland Dixie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DIXIE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms, one near Fowlers Bluff, and the other near Cross City, both moving south at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible with these storms, in addition to torrential rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Locations impacted include Cross City, Suwannee, Shamrock, Cross City Airport, Old Town, Eugene, Yellow Jacket and Fanning Springs.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Water is six to 12 inches deep on the lowest parts of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road. Water begins to spread on to River Road about a quarter mile south of The Cape Boulevard. In downtown Wilmington, water covers more than a block of Water Street near Market Street with three to six inches of water just south of Market Street. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/10 PM 6.0 1.3 0.7 1 Minor 25/11 AM 4.7 0.0 0.6 1 None 25/11 PM 5.8 1.1 0.6 1 Minor 26/12 PM 4.7 0.0 0.6 1 None 27/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.6 1 Minor 27/01 PM 4.6 -0.1 0.6 1 None
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties, including Downtown Charleston. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor to moderate flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:46 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 7.6 1.8 0.7 N/A Moderate 25/09 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.2 N/A None 25/10 PM 7.2 1.4 0.4 N/A Minor 26/10 AM 5.3 -0.5 0.1 N/A None 26/10 PM 6.7 0.9 0.3 N/A None
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 400 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 22 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Towner. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mercer County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MERCER COUNTY At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Princeton. Two water rescues reported due to flooding on Highway 65 near the intersection of Highway 136 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Mono County in northern California South Central Lyon County in west central Nevada Western Mineral County in western Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Dry creek beds will see sudden flows in the Sweetwater Summit area near Highway 395 extending south to the NV 338 and CA 182 junction. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.0 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 423 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartman, or 14 miles northwest of Coolidge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Towner. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT/510 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or 9 miles north of Hobbs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles and Higginbotham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None