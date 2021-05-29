Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/01 PM 6.1 1.5 2.5 Minor 30/12 AM 7.6 3.0 2.3 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None 31/01 AM 6.0 1.3 1.0 Minor 31/02 PM 4.2 -0.5 0.4 None 01/02 AM 4.9 0.2 0.2 None