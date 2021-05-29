Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-30 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 5 AM EDT early this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/11 PM 7.2 2.6 2.0 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.6 1.0 1.8 None 31/12 AM 6.0 1.4 1.1 Minor 31/01 PM 4.1 -0.5 0.5 None 01/01 AM 4.8 0.2 0.3 None 01/02 PM 3.7 -0.9 0.1 None

alerts.weather.gov
Cape May County, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Gage County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gage, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gage; Saline; Seward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SEWARD...SALINE AND NORTHWESTERN GAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Nebraska. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Saline, Lancaster, and Seward Counties.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY Moderate to heavy rain easing through Thursday afternoon and evening. Upwards of one and a half inches of rain have fallen through Thursday morning with an additional one half to one and a half inches of rainfall expected across the northern and central Panhandle through Thursday night, with greatest amounts in Yakutat. A second round of rain arrives Friday, with the primary focus over the northeast gulf coast and the northern panhandle. Rain then slowly diminishes through Saturday. Communities across the north can expect rainfall amounts Friday through Saturday to be one half to one and a half inches, again with Yakutat receiving the most. Rivers across the region have risen due to the heavy rain, however the flooding threat remains low at this time.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY Moderate to heavy rain easing through Thursday afternoon and evening. Upwards of one and a half inches of rain have fallen through Thursday morning with an additional one half to one and a half inches of rainfall expected across the northern and central Panhandle through Thursday night, with greatest amounts in Yakutat. A second round of rain arrives Friday, with the primary focus over the northeast gulf coast and the northern panhandle. Rain then slowly diminishes through Saturday. Communities across the north can expect rainfall amounts Friday through Saturday to be one half to one and a half inches, again with Yakutat receiving the most. Rivers across the region have risen due to the heavy rain, however the flooding threat remains low at this time.
Otoe County, NEweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Otoe A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTOE COUNTY At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles north of Lorton, or 36 miles east of Lincoln, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Nebraska City, Dunbar and Camp Catron. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Lancaster County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lancaster; Otoe The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Northwestern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 927 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding along several creeks and streams due to 3 to 6 inches of rainfall from earlier thunderstorms. Locations along the Little Nemaha River, Owl Creek, and Weeping Water Creek could see flooding into early Friday morning. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Louisville, Weeping Water, Bennet, Elmwood, Palmyra, Unadilla, Murdock, Nehawka, Manley, Alvo, Louisville State Recreation Area and Wagon Train State Recreation Area.
Merrick County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 11 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail at 400 PM near Prosser. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Doniphan and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 301 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:46 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 7.6 1.8 0.7 N/A Moderate 25/09 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.2 N/A None 25/10 PM 7.2 1.4 0.4 N/A Minor 26/10 AM 5.3 -0.5 0.1 N/A None 26/10 PM 6.7 0.9 0.3 N/A None
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 18 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties, including Downtown Charleston. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor to moderate flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:46 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 7.6 1.8 0.7 N/A Moderate 25/09 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.2 N/A None 25/10 PM 7.2 1.4 0.4 N/A Minor 26/10 AM 5.3 -0.5 0.1 N/A None 26/10 PM 6.7 0.9 0.3 N/A None
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 19 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PROWERS AND NORTHEASTERN BACA COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of The Saunders Elevator to 18 miles northeast of Two Buttes, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holly. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Axtell. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT/510 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or 9 miles north of Hobbs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles and Higginbotham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Towner, or 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kiowa County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Thayer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thayer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Westmoreland and Blaine. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH