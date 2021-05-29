Cancel
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Atlantic, Cape May by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Cape May COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/11 PM 7.3 2.7 2.1 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.6 1.0 1.8 None 31/12 AM 6.0 1.4 1.1 Minor 31/01 PM 4.1 -0.5 0.5 None 01/01 AM 4.7 0.1 0.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/11 PM 6.8 2.8 1.9 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.1 1.1 1.6 None 31/12 AM 5.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 31/01 PM 3.7 -0.3 0.3 None 01/01 AM 4.5 0.5 0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/01 PM 5.9 0.8 2.6 None 30/12 AM 7.8 2.7 2.0 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.7 0.6 1.5 None 31/12 AM 6.4 1.3 1.0 Minor 31/01 PM 4.4 -0.7 0.4 None 01/01 AM 5.2 0.1 0.2 None

alerts.weather.gov
#Atlantic Ocean#Nws#Tidal Flooding#Atlantic City#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Warning#Nws#Water Weather Gov Ahps
