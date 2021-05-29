Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-30 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 5 AM EDT early this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/12 AM 7.6 3.0 2.3 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None 31/01 AM 6.0 1.3 1.0 Minor 31/02 PM 4.2 -0.5 0.4 None 01/02 AM 5.0 0.3 0.3 None 01/03 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.2 None

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Beaches#Tidal Flooding#Delaware Bay#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Warning#Water Weather Gov Ahps#The High Rip Current Risk
Related
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RIO BLANCO AND NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell earlier due to thunderstorms. Although the rainfall has decreased in intensity expect small stream flooding to continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Rio Blanco and Northwestern Garfield Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Sheep Creek, Thirteen mile Creek, Yellow Creek, Fourteen mile Creek, Piceance Creek.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.4 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 79.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties, including Downtown Charleston. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor to moderate flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:46 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 7.6 1.8 0.7 N/A Moderate 25/09 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.2 N/A None 25/10 PM 7.2 1.4 0.4 N/A Minor 26/10 AM 5.3 -0.5 0.1 N/A None 26/10 PM 6.7 0.9 0.3 N/A None
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LEA COUNTY At 421 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles west of Eunice Airport, or 21 miles west of Eunice, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Monument, Nadine, Oil Center and Lea County Regional Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Mono County in northern California South Central Lyon County in west central Nevada Western Mineral County in western Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Dry creek beds will see sudden flows in the Sweetwater Summit area near Highway 395 extending south to the NV 338 and CA 182 junction. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.0 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Mercer County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MERCER COUNTY At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Princeton. Two water rescues reported due to flooding on Highway 65 near the intersection of Highway 136 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Davis County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Davis, Wapello by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Davis; Wapello FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN DAVIS AND SOUTHERN WAPELLO COUNTIES At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Wapello County Emergency Management reports that 6 inches of rain has fallen thus far in Eldon. Highway 16 is closed in town due to flooding of the road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly elsewhere in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ottumwa, Bloomfield, Eldon, Agency, Blakesburg, Drakesville, Floris and Lake Wapello State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Forrest County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Forrest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Forrest FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL FORREST COUNTY At 741 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing flash flooding in the Midtown area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring along Hardy Street with some vehicles stalled on Thornhill. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hattiesburg. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Davis County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Davis, Wapello by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Davis; Wapello FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN DAVIS AND SOUTHERN WAPELLO COUNTIES At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Wapello County Emergency Management reports that 6 inches of rain has fallen thus far in Eldon. Highway 16 is closed in town due to flooding of the road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly elsewhere in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ottumwa, Bloomfield, Eldon, Agency, Blakesburg, Drakesville, Floris and Lake Wapello State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pawnee County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pawnee; Richardson The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska Northwestern Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pawnee City, Humboldt, Table Rock, Verdon, Summerfield, Stella, Shubert, Du Bois, Dawson, Barada, Camp Cornhusker and Indian Cave State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Greene County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.4 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 79.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet.
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.5 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/08 PM 7.7 2.1 0.8 2 Minor 25/08 AM 5.3 -0.3 0.2 2 None 25/09 PM 6.9 1.3 0.2 2 None 26/09 AM 5.2 -0.4 0.1 2 None 26/10 PM 6.7 1.1 0.2 2 None 27/10 AM 5.2 -0.4 0.3 2 None Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/08 PM 6.5 2.0 0.9 3 Minor 25/08 AM 4.5 0.0 0.5 2 None 25/09 PM 6.0 1.5 0.5 3 Minor 26/09 AM 4.6 0.1 0.6 2-3 None 26/10 PM 5.9 1.4 0.6 3 None 27/10 AM 4.5 0.0 0.6 2 None
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/08 PM 6.5 2.0 0.9 3 Minor 25/08 AM 4.5 0.0 0.5 2 None 25/09 PM 6.0 1.5 0.5 3 Minor 26/09 AM 4.6 0.1 0.6 2-3 None 26/10 PM 5.9 1.4 0.6 3 None 27/10 AM 4.5 0.0 0.6 3 None
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PROWERS AND NORTHEASTERN BACA COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of The Saunders Elevator to 18 miles northeast of Two Buttes, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holly. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 423 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles west of Eunice Airport, or 25 miles west of Eunice, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eunice Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nemaha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN NEMAHA COUNTY At 1114 PM CDT, NWS Doppler radar continued to show Thunderstorms moving east-southeast across northeast Nemaha and northern Brown counties Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabetha, Seneca, Bern, Oneida and Baileyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED