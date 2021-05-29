Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The tidal Delaware River upstream from the Commodore Barry Bridge area. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/05 PM 7.9 1.2 1.7 None 30/05 AM 8.7 2.0 1.3 Minor 30/06 PM 7.3 0.6 1.1 None 31/06 AM 7.7 1.0 0.6 None 31/07 PM 6.5 -0.2 0.3 None 01/07 AM 6.9 0.2 0.0 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/06 PM 9.1 1.4 1.4 None 30/06 AM 9.8 2.1 1.0 Minor 30/07 PM 8.7 1.0 1.1 None 31/07 AM 9.0 1.3 0.5 None 31/08 PM 7.7 -0.0 0.2 None 01/08 AM 8.1 0.4 0.0 None