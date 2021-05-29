Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Marjorie Rollins

Keene Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie (Crowner) “Mae” Rollins, 81, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Keene. She was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in South Weymouth, Mass., daughter of Truman C. Crowner and Hazel A. (Burns) Crowner. The family moved to Rindge, where they made their home for several years when Margorie was just a little girl. Later her family moved to Jaffrey, where she attended elementary school and Conant High School, graduating with the class of 1957. During her high school years she was a cheerleader, played basketball and was chosen as a member of the All State Choir.

www.sentinelsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rindge, NH
City
Fitzwilliam, NH
City
Keene, NH
City
Jaffrey, NH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Troy, NH
State
Connecticut State
Keene, NH
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillside Cemetery#Child Care#Mary Jane#Conant High School#The All State Choir#Honeywell#Peerless Insurance#The Friendly Meals#Sunday School#The Missions Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthNashua Telegraph

One death, 139 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in NH

CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one death Sunday. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.