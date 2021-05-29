Marjorie Rollins

Marjorie (Crowner) “Mae” Rollins, 81, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Keene. She was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in South Weymouth, Mass., daughter of Truman C. Crowner and Hazel A. (Burns) Crowner. The family moved to Rindge, where they made their home for several years when Margorie was just a little girl. Later her family moved to Jaffrey, where she attended elementary school and Conant High School, graduating with the class of 1957. During her high school years she was a cheerleader, played basketball and was chosen as a member of the All State Choir.