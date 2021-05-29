Cancel
Portsmouth, NH

Gossip: Of clowns, romance novels and summer camp

Seacoast Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Jeff Deck of "The Shadow Over Portsmouth'' series also pens romance novels, but under the non de plume Augusta St. Clair. "Augusta St. Clair came into being last year with her debut novel 'Christmas at the Old Bookshop' (set in New Hampshire and partially inspired by RiverRun). I realized that if I wanted to write something very different than my previous work, romance instead of urban fantasy and horror, I would need a separate pen name to avoid confusing my readers."

