Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Gossip: Shakesbeerience returns to Press Room in fall

Seacoast Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We are excited to get back to work in the same room with everybody," Seven Stages Shakespeare Company Co-Artistic Director Dan Beaulieu says. "We're looking at a September timeline to relaunch, but our plan is to come back with a vengeance." This September ("maybe October"), "Shakesbeerience" is back at its...

www.seacoastonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Stone
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Actor#Art#Triple Threat#Bard#Nh#Juneteenth#Marks Bht#The Music Hall#Metronome Studios#Grammy#Wagner College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium returning this fall

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tivoli Foundation announces the return of their popular Broadway at the Tivoli Theatre series for 2021-2022 season. But it is moving this year. Since the Tivoli will be closing for renovation, the series is moving to the larger Memorial Auditorium. This year’s schedule is:. WAITRESS October...
Rock Musicholycitysinner.com

Keb’ Mo’ Returns to the Gaillard Center This Fall

The musician’s impressive career includes 14 albums, 5 Grammy awards (with 12 nominations), 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and 6 BMI Awards. His guitar playing has garnered him two invites to Eric Clapton’s acclaimed Crossroads Festival and has inspired leading instrument makers, Gibson Brands, to issue the Keb’ Mo’ Signature Bluesmaster and Bluesmaster Royale acoustic guitars and Martin Guitars to issue the HD-28KM Keb’ Mo’ Limited Edition Signature model.
Richmond County, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Live entertainment to return to the Cole this fall

HAMLET — The Performing Arts Series is returning this fall to the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College with a great line-up of live entertainment. “After a year of silence on the stage of the Cole, we are looking forward to bringing back the top quality performances and shows that we are known for,” said Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett. “We have a variety of big name acts on the schedule, including several shows that will be great outings for the entire family.”
Sisters, ORKTVZ

Sisters Folk Festival announces its return this fall

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Folk Festival returns to Central Oregon this fall!. SFF announced Friday it is moving forward with plans for a seven-venue festival scheduled for Oct. 1-3 in beautiful Sisters, Oregon. The annual festival of roots music held throughout the town represents a long-awaited return to live music, and a celebration of what makes the Sisters community, the performing artists, and the Sisters Folk Festival so special.
Seattle, WAqueenannenews.com

A return to the stage this fall

As Pacific Northwest Ballet wraps up its 2020-21 digital offerings, marking the end of a tumultuous season complete with fits and starts and a shift to a new direction last spring, attention is now turning to what is next for the company. To that end, PNB recently announced plans to...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bob Dylan Sings ‘I Threw It All Away’ for Johnny Cash

In 1969, there was no bigger star in country music than Johnny Cash, and although he had scored a few pop hits throughout his career, the peak of his pop-chart success came with the No. 2 smash “A Boy Named Sue,” recorded live at San Quentin Prison. That same year, he began the first of two seasons as host of the eclectic ABC music series The Johnny Cash Show, offering viewers a dizzying blend of country, folk, pop, and rock acts.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KOOL 101.7

Broadway Shows Returning to Minnesota This Fall

Just as the actual Broadway in New York is planning to reopen this fall, touring Broadway shows are also hitting the road and making stops in Minnesota. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul announced the schedule for their upcoming Broadway @ the Ordway series, which will make its return after a 500-day hiatus with the classic Broadway production, 'Fiddler on the Roof', that production will run November 30th - December 12th.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Marks The Return Of Prep School Fashion

As someone who grew up watching Gossip Girl and trying to figure out how to serve equal parts Blair Waldorf and Jenny Humphrey, I’m not embarrassed to say I was beyond excited to be added to the Close Friends list of the official Gossip Girl Instagram account. It’s no more than a great marketing scheme, but damn, did it work! Since then, I’ve been particularly invested in the remake, coming July 8 to HBO Max. But I won’t lie—it’s not the plotlines I’m looking forward to. It’s the fashion.
Music940wfaw.com

Van Morrison Returning To The U.S. For Fall & Winter Shows

Van Morrison is heading back to the States for a string of shows this fall in support of his latest album, Latest Record Project: Volume 1. Morrison kicks off the fall run on September 25th in Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and winds things down on October 5th at San Diego's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

No Gods No Masters

Garbage made music for ’90 teens on the hunt for mild subversion but wanting sharper hooks than Nine Inch Nails or Smashing Pumpkins proffered. They weren’t so much a band as a proposition: Nirvana and Pumpkins producer Butch Vig, together with friends Duke Erickson and Steve Marker, hooked up with Shirley Manson, the keyboardist of Scottish non-starters Angelfish, to record an amalgam of goth, shoegaze, and ’60s girl groups, all held together by electronically processed guitars. On two platinum albums released during the dotcom era, the deal worked. Then their context dried up. Now, with Lil Nas X and St. Vincent performing garish exaggerations of what seems like real personal trauma, Garbage suddenly return to friendlier climes. Faster and friskier than expected, No Gods, No Masters is their strongest album since Version 2.0.
Musicdmme.net

VARIOUS ARTISTS – Party For Joey

Subtitled “A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato” and featuring rock and pop elite, a Rolling Stone included, irresistible array of covers highlights the writing talent of NRBQ founder. Party For Joey. To state that Joey Spampinato always was a musician’s musician would be an underestimation because, both as part...
Musicexystence.net

Charnett Moffett – New Love (2021)

The third collaboration between bassist Charnett Moffett and guitarist Jana Herzen, 2021’s New Love finds the duo exploring an expansive and uplifting, fusion-influenced sound. Both a creative and romantic partnership, Moffett and Herzen (who married in 2020) have been making music together since 2007’s Passion of a Lonely Heart. That album featured Herzen’s warm vocals as the duo reinterpreting a mix of jazz standards alongside folky original songs. It was a style they further developed on 2020’s Round the World, investigating compositions by Joni Mitchell and the Beatles. While New Love is very much a continuation of their partnership, it shines a light on bassist Moffett’s progressive jazz roots and finds Herzen (primarily a singer/songwriter) pushing…
MusicHollywood Reporter

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain’s Self-Portrait, Elton John’s Piano, Prince’s Guitar and More Items Nab Nearly $5M at 3-Day Music-Themed Auction. A slew of items once owned by industry icons nabbed a total of nearly $5 million during a three-day auction organized by Julien’s Auctions, including Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait caricature…. Kurt Cobain ‘MTV...
New York City, NYpapermag.com

'Gossip Girl' Returns as an Instagram Influencer

"Did you miss me? I know I've missed you." Back with Gen Z influencer flare, Gossip Girl has returned with its first trailer to the 2021 series reboot. The spin-off of the hit 2000s show will premiere on HBO Max as 10 hour-long episodes, revealing a new generation of the elite NYC prep school teens.
Musicradiokingston.org

SHEROES Radio

Shungudzo - It's a good day (to fight the system) Beach Bunny - Cloud 9 (feat. Tegan and Sara)
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 13 in Classic Rock

June 13, 1983 – Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble release their debut album Texas Flood which was recorded in only three days at Jackson Browne’s personal studio. The album is later certified double platinum. June 13, 2003 – David Gilmour of Pink Floyd and Sting receive a CBE award...
Rochester, NYmynews13.com

'Cats' coming to Rochester this fall to mark return of Broadway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Entertainment venues continue to open back up, and that includes the theater. On Monday, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League revealed its plans for the upcoming season. The Broadway musical "Cats" will make its national tour debut at Rochester's Auditorium Theatre this fall for a multi-week run. The...
Rock Musictimebusinessnews.com

Westlife: Band Biography And Best Songs

Westlife is a pop group formed in Sligo, Ireland. The collective of school friends I. O. U. released the single “With a girl together forever”, which drew the attention of the producer of the famous Boyzone group Louis Walsh. He decided to repeat the success of his brainchild and began...