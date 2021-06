A well-maintained iPhone or iPod can last for years to come. Most of the apple devices are designed for the highest performance along with long-lasting support. Apple is known to provide software updates for bug removal to its customers for the longest time. Despite all these perks, you might have trouble with its battery. This trouble isn't necessarily caused by the battery itself, rather by carelessness. People often get worried when this happens and are usually at a split on solving their Apple device battery issues.