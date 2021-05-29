Villager Backstory: Ronald Raben

(Little, Brown and Company, 304 pages, $27) Michael Farris Smith’s much-anticipated prequel to F. Scott’s Fitzgerald’s celebrated The Great Gatsby (1925) is a must-read for Fitzgerald fans. Strategically published on January 5, 2021, four days after Fitzgerald’s most famous novel entered the public domain as a result of its copyright expiration, Farris Smith’s reimagined backstory was initially met with mixed reviews. While most literary critics admired the author’s intentions and acknowledged that his finished product tastefully played homage to Fitzgerald’s literary style, they weren’t completely sold on Gatsby narrator Nick Carraway’s pre–West Egg existence. As Ron Charles wrote in the Washington Post, “To its own detriment, ‘Nick’ remains as polite and well-behaved as Nick Carraway himself. We want a disruptive revelation; instead, we get a plausible alibi.” Other critics accepted the novel as a stand-alone work. As Ben Fountain of the New York Times observed, “Farris’s B.G. Nick seems too hard-used by the war to square neatly with the ironic, bantering Nick who will someday, between the covers of that other book, show up for dinner at the Buchanans. But such is the power of ‘Nick’ that I found myself hardly caring whether one Nick squares with the other.”