(Juneau) The Dodge County clerk says residents of the 37th Assembly District can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary election. A total of eight Republicans have announced their candidacy for the assembly seat vacated by John Jagler after he was elected to the senate. Karen Gibson says citizens should reach out to their local municipal clerk to find out when in-person absentee voting will take place. The 37th Assembly District consists of the Towns of Elba, Emmet, and Lebanon; the Villages of Lowell and Reeseville; and the Cities of Columbus and Watertown. The primary election will be held on June 15th. The top vote getter will advance to the special election on July 13th to face one Democratic candidate and one Independent candidate. All of the Republican candidates appearing on the primary ballot have been invited on Community Comment next week.