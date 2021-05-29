Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Rochester City School Vaccinations Available

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 17 days ago

This coming Wednesday, Rochester City School District students, faculty, and families will have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Rochester City School District is partnering with Walgreens to provide students 12 and older with the Pfizer vaccine, and for those who are 18 and over, a limited supply of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available. Two vaccine clinics will be set up from 2 to 6 p.m, at the Jefferson Campus on Edgerton Park, and the other will be at the Franklin Campus on Norton Street, no appointment needed.

www.wdkx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
Rochester, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Education
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Education advocates rally for equity, change in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. – Education advocates rallied in Rochester Sunday, calling for greater equity for students. The New York Charter Schools Association, Glory House International and other members of the community gathered at the Liberty Pole to #StandUp4Equity. They say students across New York are being failed by school systems, especially...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Monroe County, NYRochester Business Journal

Minimum wage will rise to $15 for all Monroe County workers

Minimum wage for all Monroe County employees will rise to $15 starting on Jan. 1, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said today. Nearly 600 county employees are paid less than $15 an hour for their work in various departments, including Monroe Community Hospital, parks, environmental services, human services, humanj resources, public health, public safety, information services, ...
Monroe County, NY13 WHAM

Monroe County raising wages to $15 an hour for all county workers

(WHAM) - All hourly wage workers employed by Monroe County will be paid a minimum of $15 an hour starting January 1, 2022. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello stood alongside Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Executive Director Aqua Porter and CSEA Monroe County Local 828 president Jim D’Amico to make the announcement Monday morning.
WHEC TV-10

City of Rochester to hold virtual Town Hall for restaurant owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Restaurant owners and managers in the City of Rochester Monday will be talking recovery from the pandemic with a city-led group focused on just that. The "Jumpstarting ROC Pandemic Recovery team will host a virtual Town Hall meeting with local restaurants, the goal is to talk about the city's pandemic recovery efforts and its effect on the industry.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

HLAA-Rochester announces June programs

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host clinical audiologist Tela Palmer from the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center for “What We Do With What We Hear: Hearing and Processing Sound and Speech” at noon June 1. Hearing Other People’s Experiences will meet at 10 a.m. June 8....
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City mourns death of Rochester's first African American police officer

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The first African American officer to serve with the Rochester Police Department has died. Captain Charlie Price was 98 years old. In a written statement, Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her sadness Monday, remembering his career with the city police department. Price started in 1947, rose through...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Charter schools rally at Liberty Pole looking for ed­u­ca­tional equity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Several charter schools rallied at the Liberty Pole in Rochester on Sunday to highlight the funding disparities between charter and public schools. "We are held accountable for the same standards. We provide the same academic programs but the funds are not the same. It's not equal or fair to charter schools and we are here to say we need those funds," said Sandra Blackman, Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School CEO.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Fill the Bus fundraiser held to benefit Bivona Child Advocacy Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Giving back to an organization that does so much for vulnerable children as a Fill the Bus fundraiser was held for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center on Sunday. Volunteers helped fill a bus with donations of items like colored pencils, stuffed bears and more, for the children...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Good Question: When will they finish removing the old toll booths?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— This story is about road construction happening on the Thruway. And no, we’re not talking about the new cashless tolls themselves, this is all about the old toll plazas that are no longer needed since the thruway went automatic and cashless last fall. Kathleen asked News10NBC’s Brennan...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Mayor Warren, community responds after Jay Street fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Several small fires were set overnight on the city's west side, not far from the location of a deadly shooting involving the Rochester Police Department last week. Police say the events started around 6 p.m. with a group of 75 to 90 protestors. Roughly three hours...
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Rochester as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester: 1. 1431 Mt Hope Ave (585) 271-5031; 2. 525 Spencerport Rd (585) 247-0170; 3. 2100 Monroe Ave (585) 461-3995; 4. 2580 E Henrietta Rd (585) 321-2581; 5. 3750 Mt Read Blvd (585) 581-5101; 6. 2709 Chili Ave (585) 426-2991; 7. 335 Westfall Rd 585-471-6916; 8. 1000 N Clinton Ave 585-544-8210; 9. 535 Portland Ave 585-266-5930; 10. 605 Titus Ave 585-544-7280; 11. 1792 Goodman St N 585-467-4422; 12. 1567 Penfield Rd 585-586-8857; 13. 720 East Ridge Road 585-266-8994; 14. 3535 Mt Read Blvd 585-360-1500; 15. 665 Long Pond Rd 585-210-4701; 16. 3122 Monroe Ave 585-485-6459; 17. 1829 Chili Ave 585-957-9946; 18. 1433 Culver Rd 585-288-3000; 19. 101 Pattonwood Dr 585-342-0705; 20. 670 Thurston Rd 585-436-1430; 21. 437 Lyell Ave 585-647-2784; 22. 565 Monroe Ave 585-244-1711; 23. 792 W Main St 585-235-2726; 24. 1490 Lake Ave 585-458-2260; 25. 4433 Dewey Ave 585-865-8890; 26. 1575 Mt Hope Ave 585-417-4131; 27. 1650 Elmwood Ave 585-244-2160; 28. 430 Spencerport Rd 585-247-1710; 29. 1659 Penfield Rd 585-419-0560; 30. 1200 Marketplace Dr 585-292-6000; 31. 2150 Chili Ave 585-429-9640; 32. 1490 Hudson Ave 585-266-2000; 33. 3800 Dewey Ave 585-957-7382;
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first Black police officer, Charles Price, passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Retired Police Captain Charles Price, Rochester’s first Black officer, has passed away. Price joined the Rochester Police Department in 1947. When he took the oath, he became the first Black man to serve the department. He worked his way up the ranks from detective to captain.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Asm. Bronson on his bill to increase number of mental health pro­fes­sionals

A bill sponsored by two Rochester lawmakers, Assemblyman Harry Bronson and Senator Samra Brouk, will address the shortage of mental health professionals during a time when the need for mental health services is very high. A6008/S5301 would require clinical experience for certain mental health practitioners in order to make diagnoses...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Lawmakers, advocates make push for 'Daniel's Law': Focuses on mental health reforms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Local lawmakers joined activists Monday morning in a show of support for new legislation that could affect who responds to mental health calls. They're advocating for Daniel's Law. Named after Daniel Prude, the law would establish both state and regional mental health response councils which would permit mental health professionals to respond to mental health and substance abuse emergencies. Prude died a week after Rochester Police officers took him into custody in March of 2020.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

RPD's first African-American officer, Charlie Price, has died

Rochester’s first African-American police officer has died at the age of 98. That news came from City Hall on Monday, from Mayor Lovely Warren who talked about the life and career of Captain Charlie Price. She said that Price joined the RPD as the Department’s first African American officer in...
Monroe, NYmonroecounty.gov

Monroe County and the Rochester Red Wings to Partner on Open Day Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Red Wings President & CEO Naomi Silver are excited to announce that Frontier Field will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Opening Day, Tuesday, May 18. Vaccinations will begin when the gates to the ballpark open at 5:30 p.m. Vaccinators will be on hand until the 7th inning stretch or until demand is fully met. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.