Rochester City School Vaccinations Available

This coming Wednesday, Rochester City School District students, faculty, and families will have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Rochester City School District is partnering with Walgreens to provide students 12 and older with the Pfizer vaccine, and for those who are 18 and over, a limited supply of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available. Two vaccine clinics will be set up from 2 to 6 p.m, at the Jefferson Campus on Edgerton Park, and the other will be at the Franklin Campus on Norton Street, no appointment needed.