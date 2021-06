Twin Cedars summer sports hosted Melcher-Dallas for their second matchup of the season on Thursday. The Sabers took the baseball game 12-6 and won the softball game 3-1. On the baseball diamond, Twin Cedars scored early and often as they put up 12 in the first four innings of play. Melcher-Dallas put together a small rally in the sixth scoring three runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Sabers took the game. Brett Sedlock went 2-3 at the dish driving in a pair of runs. Devin Arkema drove in two runs at the plate and also got the win on the mound after four scoreless innings of work and eight strikeouts. For the Saints, Logan Godfrey and Cole Metz each drove in two runs. Steven Krpan started the game on the mound and took the loss after three innings of work.