410s May Have A Larger Car Count Tonight At Knoxville

It is another race night in Knoxville and it promises to be rather exciting for the 410s. A larger than normal car count is expected due to a larger winner’s share of $5,000 and many of the 410 touring series are off tonight. The 360s and Pro Sprints will also be running with their weekly show. After his win last week, Ryan Giles is the new points leader in the 360s while Tyler Gronenedyk continues to build momentum after his 2nd win the Pro Sprints and his consistency of not finishing off the podium all season. Listen for live coverage starting with Live Track Side at 5:00pm and Race Nights Live at 7:00pm on KNIA, and streamed live at kniakrls.com.