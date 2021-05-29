Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rolls-Royce Confirms Name Of First Electric Car

By Jake Lingeman
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As more automakers pledge to go electric, it seems some are more suited to the new powertrains than others. The screaming Chevy Camaro SS, maybe not so much. But with something big, quiet and luxurious from a company like Rolls-Royce, an electric motor fits in like a final puzzle piece. Previous rumors confirmed, the double R's first all-electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow, from the mouth of CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes on Bloomberg TV.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Electric Vehicle#Electric Motors#Chevy#Bloomberg Tv#Edrive#Vision Next#The Rolls Royce Wraith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Exclusive: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail designer on coachbuilt car's key features

Only three Boat Tails will be built. The man behind it explains why. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the firm's latest ultra-exclusive coachbuilt creation, and just three examples of the machine will be produced. While the general styling of the three cars will be familiar, each model will be heavily...
CarsGreen Car Reports

Maserati teases its first all-electric car, a potential Tesla Roadster rival

The next-generation Maserati GranTurismo sports coupe will be all-electric, giving the Italian automaker its first EV—and a potential Tesla rival. Maserati didn't provide any other information, only releasing photos of a camouflaged prototype and a short press release Friday. But Maserati finally joining the ranks of EV makers is still significant, especially considering the twisted path the automaker has taken to get to this point. The model isn't likely to arrive before 2023, although given the tease now we'd bet on a reveal in prototype form sometime next year.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

With hubless wheels and ultra sleek looks – The electric Maserati concept motorcycle is literally what dreams are made of

Even the most well-informed automotive enthusiasts might be aware of the fact that there was a time when famed Italian manufacturer Maserati tried to get into the motorcycle business. After purchasing a Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer Italmoto in the early 1950s, Maserati started making two-wheelers that were even exported to outside Europe. However, the company’s poor financial situation and increased competition from other Italian motorcycle manufacturer forced Maserati to shut down the division by 1960. Currently, the iconic Italian brand is trying to reinvent itself and restore its old glory. The beautiful Maserati MC20 sports car is the first step to that plan, which also involves battery-electric cars. However, will Maserati ever go back to making motorcycles is an intriguing question, despite the fact that we’re pretty sure it’s not happening anytime soon. Well, if it does, this electric motorcycle concept will be a good place to start.
Carsmotor1.com

The Rolls-Royce Silent Shadow EV is officially confirmed

The most prestigious and opulent automaker in the world has finally confirmed that it’s developing an EV. The all-new luxury vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow. Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes didn’t reveal a launch date for the upcoming EV, but said:. "Electrification fits perfect with Rolls-Royce -- it's torquey,...
Carshiconsumption.com

BMW’s 536HP i4 M50 Is The First All-Electric Performance Car From BMW M

BMW is driving full speed ahead toward an all-electric future, and they’re doing so pretty darn fast thanks to the new i4 Series. The German automaker has announced the line of electric sedans with two debut models: the standard i4 eDrive40, and the powerful i4 M50 from the brand’s venerated performance marque.
CarsEngadget

Rimac unveils the production version of its 1,900HP electric hypercar

It took three years, but Rimac is finally ready to show the production version of its Concept Two electric hypercar. The newly unveiled Nevera (named after sudden Mediterranean storms in Croatia) still centers around a quad-motor 1,914HP setup, but includes a host of bodywork changes to improve aerodynamics. It's also clear how long you'll get to enjoy the car on a country drive. The 120kWh battery is estimated to offer a healthy 340 miles of range on the WLTP testing cycle, although that's likely to dip with a more conservative EPA rating.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rimac Nevera Vs. Lotus Evija: Electric Hypercar Heroes

The Rimac Nevera has just been revealed as the finished version of the company's C_Two. The Croatian hypercar is simply incredible and has already set an unofficial quarter-mile world record, decimating a 986-horsepower Ferrari SF90 Stradale on the way. But it has yet to pick on something its own size, and Britain has just the answer in the Lotus Evija.
Carsmanofmany.com

First Emissions Free M Car Headlines BMW’s Fully Electric Aussie Range

It’s an exciting time in EV land when the big automakers announce their latest fully electric models. We’ve been anticipating BMW’s range since their initial leaks, and we finally have a time frame, spec sheet and pricing for their arrival Downunder. The fully electric BMW range is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2022, and in case you need any more seducing, the range-topping i4 in ‘M50’ spec sports a whopping 400kW and 795Nm electric powertrain with an 80.0 kWh battery good for 500km.
Businessu.today

Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Canadian light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak has announced that Spiritus, its yet-to-be-launched futuristic car, will make it possible to mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin while it’s parked. The 20-year-old company also says that it will accept pre-order payments in several cryptocurrencies, including Cardano. A crowdfunding campaign for the car—which kicked off...
Carshypebeast.com

Daymak To Produce World's First Crypto-Mining Electric Car

Canadian light electric vehicle (LEV) specialist Daymak has just announced its plans to create the world’s first car that can mine cryptocurrency. The car itself will be the automaker’s upcoming Spiritus model, which will now be equipped with a patent-pending Daymak Nebula infrastructure consisting of both a Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet. The former will turn the LEV into a blockchain node and allow it to mine cryptocurrencies from Dogecoin and Bitcoin to Ethereum and Cardano while the car is parked, while the latter will then collect, store, and help you transact those cryptocurrencies afterward.
CarsAviation Week

Rolls-Royce Advances Hybrid Testing

Rolls-Royce has advanced its sustainable engine technology development with the start of tests on components for a planned 2.5-megawatt hybrid-electric motor. Tests have begun in the UK on the AE2100 engine element and specialist controls and thermal management system, supported by a system... Rolls-Royce Advances Hybrid Testing is part of...