Rolls-Royce Confirms Name Of First Electric Car
As more automakers pledge to go electric, it seems some are more suited to the new powertrains than others. The screaming Chevy Camaro SS, maybe not so much. But with something big, quiet and luxurious from a company like Rolls-Royce, an electric motor fits in like a final puzzle piece. Previous rumors confirmed, the double R's first all-electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow, from the mouth of CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes on Bloomberg TV.carbuzz.com