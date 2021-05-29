In Both Fact And Fiction, The Truth Of Tulsa Is Hard To Stomach

The fact that southern states’ attempts to ban the New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” from their school curriculums are so transparent proves its thesis. We want to think white supremacy has become emboldened via the GOP’s steady transformation into evangelical fascism since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, but the truth of the matter is that white supremacy has been baked into the American experiment since the beginning as evidenced by the project shining a light on the patterns of abuse, oppression, and suppression of Black Americans that continue to be as prevalent a cultural touchstone as apple pie even today. How efficient was the lie that racism doesn’t exist? It took Damon Lindelof’s 2019 television show Watchmen to educate millions about a massacre that occurred over a century ago.