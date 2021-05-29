What's new and hot in the East End shopping scene this summer
There’s something pervasive, shiny and new out east this summer: It’s called — yay — optimism. "It’s a seismic shift," says Morley Quatroche, Jr., a real estate broker and property manager, whose Southampton-based company, Morley Property Management, has been around for more than 30 years. "It was a ghost town last fall and winter. And now, it’s an unprecedented year for leasing in the Hamptons," he says. "I think retailers are going to kill it. It’s going to be a boom of a summer."www.newsday.com