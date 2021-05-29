Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Belarus airline chief decries airspace restrictions by EU states

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0BQB_0aFOY3e400

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Belarusian national airline Belavia on Saturday condemned as “despicable” the decision by numerous EU countries to impose airspace restrictions on the carrier following the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk.

Most of Belarus’s neighbours and many other European nations have banned Belavia flights amid outrage over Sunday’s forced landing of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

The EU has proposed closing its airspace to state-owned Belavia and stopping it from landing at EU airports.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Belavia director Igor Tcherginets said such steps amounted to sanctions on the carrier, which he described as innocent.

“It is evident that these governments planned not only to close their countries for landing by our airplanes, but also, with an especially fascist perversity, they are closing air corridors one by one. They are mocking us,” Tcherginets wrote.

He criticised European governments for imposing the restrictions before the International Civil Aviation Organization had investigated the incident.

“All this is happening before an investigation of the incident, for which there may be some guilty parties, but Belavia is definitely not among them,” he added.

“They punish innocent Belavia, without even beginning an investigation. It’s despicable.”

Belarus has said it was responding to a bomb threat when it scrambled a MiG-29 fighter plane to escort the Ryanair jet down and authorities in Minsk then arrested Roman Protasevich - a blogger and critic of President Alexander Lukashenko - and his girlfriend. European leaders have accused Belarus of state-sponsored piracy.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Airspace#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airplanes
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
Country
Greece
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

EU officials sign Digital COVID Certificate

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) digital COVID certificate (EUDCC) was officially signed on Monday in Brussels, Belgium, after the three EU institutions worked hand in hand for the health pass to be ready on time for the summer holidays. President of the European Parliament David Sassoli,...
Politicsbigrapidsnews.com

EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to move forward

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief expressed hope Tuesday for a “rapid progress” in EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute between Serbia and Kosovo that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell urged leaders of the rival Balkan...
Foreign Policy104.1 WIKY

German industry group criticises China over new sanctions law

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s powerful BDI industry association criticised China on Tuesday for passing a law to counter foreign sanctions, which it said sent a worrying signal to investors and companies abroad. China is one of the most important export markets for German companies outside the European Union’s single market,...
Politicsbioprepwatch.com

Comparison with Orbán: Beer and Barley warn Europeans about the Slovenian presidency of the EU

FLeading German European Parliamentarians are warning Europeans about Slovenia’s presidency of the EU Council, which begins in early July and is chaired by Prime Minister Janez Jansa. I appeal to everyone with a responsibility at European level, Member States, the European Commission, Parliament and the media, not to give Jansa a stage for his anti-democratic rhetoric and policy. There is always hope that even difficult heads of government will become more supportive of the state while presiding over the council. “But I’m afraid Jansa will disappoint that hope,” said European Parliament Vice-President Katharina Barley (SPD), WELT.
Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

Bucharest officials pledge to rename street after Belarusian dissident Protasevich

In Bucharest, Romania, a street where the Belarusian embassy is situated will carry the name of arrested journalist Roman Protasevich, writes Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest correspondent. Protasevich, well known critic of Lukashenko’s regime, was arrested after his Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk. The initiative to rename...
U.S. Politicsejpress.org

Lawmakers call on the EU to make public report on antisemitic Palestinian school textbooks

Following the exposure of an unpublished EU report on Palestinian school textbooks last week by German newspaper BILD, several lawmakers have called to make the report public. IMPACT-se, a research and policy institute that monitors and analyzes education, has obtained a copy of the report, which found that Palestinian textbooks – funded by the EU- contain antisemitism, incite children to hatred and violence and delegitimize the State of Israel.
PoliticsAsbarez News

EU Calls on Yerevan, Baku to ‘Reengage’ in Minsk Group-Led Talks

The European Union welcomed the actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan and facilitated by Georgia that led to the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees and the handing over by Armenia of maps of mined areas on June 12, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement released on Sunday.
Economybarrheadnews.com

EU would ‘react firmly’ to UK unilateral action, Irish commissioner says

The EU would “react firmly” if the UK takes further unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks, the EU financial services commissioner has warned. Mairead McGuinness told an Irish parliamentary meeting that there comes a point in a relationship where if you are not being fairly...
Militarynavalnews.com

German Submarine Takes Part In EU Operation Irini

Under the command of Corvette Captain Oliver Brux, the boat’s 29-member crew headed to warmer waters for just over four months. The maximum capacity of 36 people will be fully utilized by additionally embarking some students from the squadron, who will use this opportunity for intensive training on board. “After...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Hungary donates state-owned land to planned Chinese university

Hungary's parliament approved a government proposal on Tuesday to donate state-owned land to a planned Chinese university in Budapest, despite opposition criticism and a recent protest that accused the government of cosying up to Beijing. Opponents of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban fear the planned $2 billion campus could undermine...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Kazakhstan to cut National Fund transfer to budget in 2022

NUR-SULTAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to reduce the transfer from its rainy-day National Fund to the state budget to 2.4 trillion tenge ($5.62 billion) in 2022 from this year’s 2.7 trillion tenge, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said on Tuesday. The oil-exporting Central Asian nation regularly taps the fund...
Personal FinancePosted by
Reuters

Britain urges EU to 'expedite' financial services talks

Britain's finance ministry has called on the European Union to open talks on financial services after the London Stock Exchange urged the bloc to avoid a retreat into protectionism. Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting off the City of London's financial services centre from the bloc. Banks and...
Politicsinternationalinvestment.net

EU warns Luxembourg with daily penalty threat over AML rules

The European Commission has taken Luxembourg to court, asking the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to impose a daily penalty on the country for failing to implement new EU rules to stop money laundering. Without the rules on the freezing and confiscation of proceeds of crime, EU and national law...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US, EU agree reach deal to end 17-year aircraft trade dispute

President Biden and European Union (EU) leaders reached an agreement Tuesday to end the 17-year trade dispute over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, officials said. The development, which was announced as Biden participated in a U.S.-EU summit in Brussels as part of his first trip overseas as president, is likely to improve relations between the U.S. and Europe at a time when they are collectively trying to counter China’s rise.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US and Europe end Airbus-Boeing dispute as they eye threat from China

London/Brussels (CNN Business) — The United States and the European Union have resolved a long-running trade dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing, a move that could improve transatlantic relations as both sides seek to counter China's rising economic influence. US officials confirmed on Tuesday they struck a truce to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy battle

The United States and the European Union have agreed a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, bringing to a close one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them. The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization...
EuropeTelegraph

We cannot stand for the EU's attempt to partition the UK

The dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol is about more than sausages. It concerns the right of the people of Northern Ireland to self-determination. Some in the EU, led by President Macron, appear to believe that Northern Ireland is not fully a part of the United Kingdom. It is. In December 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty recognised the right of self-determination of 26 counties in the island of Ireland to secede from the United Kingdom. Northern Ireland then exercised her own right of self-determination by deciding to remain a part of the United Kingdom. This decision was legitimised in 1998 by the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement which guaranteed Northern Ireland’s constitutional position by providing that it should not cease to remain part of the United Kingdom until a majority so consented.