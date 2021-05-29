Cancel
Seneca County, NY

Three Bears opens at tourism, cultural hub for Seneca County

FingerLakes1
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of the Three Bears say the Seneca County Courthouse Complex Tourism Site and Cultural Center is now open. Located in the 1865 Mama Bear building, the Tourism Site will serve as a hub of information for 528,000 yearly visitors to Seneca County. Open 10am-2pm, Thursday through Friday, volunteers will be on hand to provided printed material and recommendations for local activities. In addition, tours will be provided of the historic courthouse complex to highlight the history of Seneca County.

