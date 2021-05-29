Cancel
Seneca Falls, NY

Downtown Deli in Seneca Falls named Business of the Month

Cover picture for the articleThe Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have recognized Downtown Deli of Seneca Falls as the May 2021 Business of the Month. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses hard, especially those in the restaurant industry. Downtown Deli was initially forced to close for a month to try to navigate all the new, rapidly changing restrictions. Making the best out of a terrible situation, that month was as productive as ever, allowing time for projects and upgrades in the deli. As they reopened, they adjusted over several months to new hours of operations, a new online ordering system, new regulations, curb-side pick-up procedures, and more. But there were no signs of quitting in sight.

