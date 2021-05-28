Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

City of Reno offices closed on May 31

Posted by 
Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada
 18 days ago

City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day.

All City of Reno recreation facilities and pools will be closed as well on May 31. Please visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.

The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:

  • For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1.
  • For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
  • Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.

Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, June 1, 2021. More information.

Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada

8
Followers
31
Post
22
Views
ABOUT

Reno occupies a valley colloquially known as the Truckee Meadows.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rpd#Dispatch#Renopd Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno, Nevada

Pride-themed crosswalk installed under the Reno Arch

As a tribute to LGBTQ Pride Month, the City of Reno painted a temporary crosswalk under the Reno Arch today, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The crosswalk is expected to remain until after the Northern Nevada Pride event on July 24, 2021, in downtown Reno. In March 2017, the Reno City...
HomelessPosted by
Reno, Nevada

Joint Statement: Regional Homeless Services

Regional partners, the City of Reno, City of Sparks, and Washoe County, are releasing the following statement regarding our unsheltered population and associated services. The Nevada Cares Campus (NCC) is the region’s new shelter. It provides case management services and opportunities to sleep, eat, rest, and shower for men, women, and couples. It also provides space for pets. Since opening on May 17, 2021, the daily number of individuals served has increased to 531. All who seek shelter at NCC are allowed to stay. It is a “low barrier” shelter. No one is turned away.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno, Nevada

June 2, 2021 Reno City Council Highlights

E.1 & F.1 - Stonegate Special Assessment District. Council approved the introduction of an ordinance and approved an ordinance to create the district. The proposed 2021 Special Assessment District No. 2 (StoneGate I) would consist of approximately 1,253 total acres and would include nine water and sewer infrastructure projects with an estimated cost of $36,700,000. Using this mechanism allows for a savings in interest costs, which developers can use for more affordable housing.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno, Nevada

Newest Reno Fire Department hire “nose” arson crime

The Reno Fire Department’s (RFD) newest crime fighter has four legs and a keen sense of smell, giving him a nose-up on arsonists. K-9 Boston, a Labrador retriever, is RFD’s first accelerant detection specialist. Boston and Fire Investigator/K-9 handler Sean O’Brien recently graduated from the State Farm® Arson Dog Training...
Nevada StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

Multi-vehicle pile-up led to injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28 (Lake Tahoe, NV)

On Saturday morning, a crash involving three vehicles caused injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28. The incident took place at about 10:52 a.m. on US 50 and Nevada 28 while reports showed that the wreck led to injuries. Two medical helicopters and a ground ambulance rushed the injured passengers to the hospital, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash also led to the traffic closure of the US 50 on Spooner Summit for about 3.5 hours. The authorities confirmed that one of the vehicles involved rolled over and they do not suspect impairment as a reason behind the crash.
Washoe County, NVkkoh.com

Washoe County School District Updates Mask Policy

Students in the Washoe County School District who are 9 years of age and younger no longer need to wear a mask when they are inside or outside of a school building. The change being announced in an email to parents sent out last night. All other students must continue to wear a face mask inside of school buildings but may remove their mask outside during lunch, recess, or PE. All staff must continue to wear a face mask inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. This guidance will remain in effect until the final day of classes.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Nevada Cares Campus now open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Cares Campus will open on Monday. The new 46,000 sq. ft. homeless shelter is located at the former Governor’s Bowl Park and was made possible by Cares Act funds. The project is a collaboration of the state, cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County,...