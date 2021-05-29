Sainted & Tainted: Routine for paramedics, maybe, but it meant the world to me
Thank you to the three pedestrians and the St. Paul rescue squad who helped my husband on Kellogg Boulevard recently when he was experiencing a low blood sugar medical event while jogging. They all handled it quickly and calmly, and my husband was successfully treated by the paramedics without having to go to the hospital. It may have been routine for the paramedics, but it meant the world to me that my husband was treated so well.