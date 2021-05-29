FaithLife Devotional: Finding holiness

“The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Spirit be with all of you” (2 Corinthians 13:13). The kids and I try to get outside on most days. We love to walk around the park, pass by our town’s shops, and ride scooters up and down the local hills. But there’s something about the summer months that makes getting outside more enjoyable. As the weather gets warmer and the days lengthen, we see more and more people outside. From our home we watch families come to the playground across the street. From the front yard we wave to walkers and bike riders. On our own walks, we watch people tend to their lawns and gardens.