Interior Design

Make your rooms feel bigger with this easy trick!

thriftydecorchick.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis quick "hack" opens up your spaces and makes them feel so much bigger! I realized years ago that there were plenty of doors in our house that we never closed. I started to ask myself, can I just...remove them? Am I even allowed to do that?. The answer is...

www.thriftydecorchick.com
IndustryBHG

Lumber Is Really Expensive Right Now—Here Are 5 Ways To Save on Your DIY Project

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As you get ready to start home DIY projects this summer, prepare for record-breaking lumber prices. Over the past year, the cost of lumber has increased 430%—from $259 per 1,000 board feet of lumber to over $1,300, according to Fixr, a home remodeling resource. The latest numbers from Nasdaq show lumber prices at $1,500 for 1,000 board feet.
Interior Designaddicted2decorating.com

The Finished Hallway Remodel – Before and After

*This post contains affiliate links. The hallway is finally finished! It’s been a long road, and we lived with an unfinished hallway for well over a year, but i put the finishing touches on it just last night and snapped some pictures to show you. I’m pretty excited about how...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

All-wood kitchens are trending – experts reveal why you should get involved

The allure of wood is indisputably eternal. Its neutral hues have filled interior spaces for centuries – but that is no surprise when you consider its versatility, durability, and unwavering style. Despite its (quite literally) solid history, however, we're convinced that all-wood kitchens have never felt quite as contemporary as they do in our modern kitchens today.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
RecipesApartment Therapy

5 Little Projects That Drastically Improved This Food Editor’s Kitchen During Quarantine (and Beyond)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of quarantine, lots of us (myself included) were forced to figure out how to do our jobs from our homes. For many, that meant finding a comfy chair-and-desk combo. Maybe getting a better task light or improving a super-slow internet connection. For me, life at home meant figuring out how to make my kitchen more functional. See, as a food editor for The Kitchn, my job includes cooking, writing, and styling recipes. And in mid-March, I realized that, with my family of four all at home in our Brooklyn apartment, our current kitchen setup was not going to cut it.
Austin, TXPosted by
EASTside Magazine

Handshake Home {Modern Austin Home}

When home builders Amanda and Graham Davidson were ready to design a new home for their growing family, they had a few priorities. Not only did it need to accommodate multiple functionalities, such as home school and a home office, but ample gathering space also topped the list. Having lived...
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
ShoppingCurbed

Let’s Go Out: 10 Ways to Enhance Any Outdoor Space This Season

Do you feel that in the air? It’s officially getting warmer, which means we’re storing away bulky sweaters and opening up the windows to enjoy some extra fresh air. After being tucked inside the past few months, we’re ready to get outdoors — which makes it the perfect time to transform even the smallest outdoor space into an oasis.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

7 Decorating Tips for Giving Your Home a Summer Refresh

Summer is the perfect time to spruce up your home! With the kids on a break, you want your space to feel more comfortable. Plus, you want to have an inviting atmosphere for all your social events and holiday celebrations. Consider these tips to give your home that fresh summer look.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Interior Designrimonthly.com

How to Repurpose Old Furniture

The saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” But before you kick your hand-me-downs to the curb, try breathing new life into them as useful and stylish pieces for your home. On Island Time. If your kitchen doesn’t come with a sizeable island topped with a gleaming marble...
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

10 Rugs That’ll Give You Vintage Vibes Without Breaking the Bank (They’re 60 Percent Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Vintage rugs can add serious character to a space, but they can also singlehandedly blow your budget for an entire room. They also require special care, so an antique rug is usually out of the question for anyone with kids or pets. But there are tons of great, brand new options out there that can give you a vintage look for less and stand up to everyday wear. Boutique Rugs has dozens of different vintage styles to choose from, ranging from ornate Turkish patterns to more mod and simple designs that would look great in a mid-modern space. And right now, they’re all on sale! You can save 60 percent on all of these “vintage” picks with promo code MEM60 from now until Memorial Day. Plus, all orders include fast, free shipping and a 30-day return window to make sure you’re 100 percent happy with your purchase. Here are some of the best rugs to give you a vintage look without breaking the bank.