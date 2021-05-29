Focus on Faith Devotional: Concepts of the Pentecost Spirit
What is the Pentecost Spirit? The concepts of the Pentecost are many as to the meaning of the Spirit. All of them refer to the Holy Spirit and promise freedom, unity, power and joy. In Acts 2:1-21, we hear the sound like the rush of a mighty wind, fire touching each of them, and the understanding of foreign tongues were manifestations of the gift of the Spirit. Some mocked, “they are filled with new wine”, in Acts 2:13. But Peter proclaimed, “This is what was spoken through the prophet Joel ... I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh ... I will show portents in the heaven above and signs on the earth below” in Acts 2:16-19.www.panolawatchman.com