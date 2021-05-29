Riders getting ready for third Pedals for Compassion bike tour of Columbia County
During the year, Jeff Neill rides 5,000 to 6,000 miles on his bicycle so riding another 65 miles for a good cause doesn’t stress him. That’s why he plans to participate in this year’s third annual Compassion’s Foundation fundraiser, Pedals for Compassion, a bike ride that helps raise money for the domestic violence shelter in Magnolia. This year’s Pedals for Compassion ride is Saturday, June 19.www.magnoliareporter.com