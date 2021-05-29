Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, AR

Riders getting ready for third Pedals for Compassion bike tour of Columbia County

By Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com
magnoliareporter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the year, Jeff Neill rides 5,000 to 6,000 miles on his bicycle so riding another 65 miles for a good cause doesn’t stress him. That’s why he plans to participate in this year’s third annual Compassion’s Foundation fundraiser, Pedals for Compassion, a bike ride that helps raise money for the domestic violence shelter in Magnolia. This year’s Pedals for Compassion ride is Saturday, June 19.

www.magnoliareporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, AR
Cars
Local
Arkansas Sports
Magnolia, AR
Sports
City
Magnolia, AR
County
Columbia County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Searcy, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Domestic Violence#The Carti Cancer Center#Covid#Hawaiian#Postmasters Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Biking
News Break
Sports
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Cars
Related
Magnolia, ARTexarkana Gazette

Magnolia bicycle ride will benefit town's domestic violence shelter

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The third annual Pedals for Compassion bike ride to benefit Compassion's Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter is June 19. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Square Park on 117 North Jefferson downtown, according to a news release from Compassion's Foundation. Options include a 15 mile, a...
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Blossom Festival: Rig Construction

The Albemarle Corporation steak cooking team from Magnolia won the Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off Rig Construction award and took a $500 prize. Second place was BancorpSouth. Third place was Cajun Pit Stix.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.