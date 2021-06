I had a dream I was dining in a restaurant, one full of people. There were large groups, all seated together. The bar was full. People were laughing, eating and hugging. Except this time, it wasn’t a dream. It was a real-life dining experience with my family. While it was a pleasure to not have to cook, or do dishes (thank you to all those working in the food service industry!), you realize how deeply we crave social interaction.